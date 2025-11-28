PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $180,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. $FLC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,339,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $17.38 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.