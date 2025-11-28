PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $180,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. $FLC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,339,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $17.38 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.