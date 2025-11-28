PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,485,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after buying an additional 171,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 429.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 894,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International PLC has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $86.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

