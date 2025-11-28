PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in 89BIO $ETNB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 89BIO in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 89BIO by 9,265.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in 89BIO by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 89BIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of 89BIO in the first quarter worth about $93,000.
NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 89BIO has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
