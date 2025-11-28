PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in 89BIO $ETNB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 89BIO in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 89BIO by 9,265.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in 89BIO by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 89BIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of 89BIO in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Get 89BIO alerts:

89BIO Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 89BIO has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 89BIO to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered 89BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut 89BIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89BIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETNB

About 89BIO

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.