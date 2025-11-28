PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $130,434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after buying an additional 5,178,118 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 103.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $110,598,000 after buying an additional 4,980,876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 83,744.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,144,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,926 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,137,850.08. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 835,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,640. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

