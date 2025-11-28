PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $235,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

