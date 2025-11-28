PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. $ZTR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,980 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

