PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $4.86. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.8550, with a volume of 448,884 shares changing hands.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.