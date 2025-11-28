Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 to GBX 230 in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 330 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 245 to GBX 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.25.

Shares of LON PETS traded up GBX 2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 221.60. 951,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,117. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 276.60. The company has a market cap of £992.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pets at Home Group will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Roger Burnley acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 per share, with a total value of £9,894. Also, insider Ian Burke acquired 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £49,586. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

