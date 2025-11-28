Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.2750. 913,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,952,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 5.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,793,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 286,193 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 347.6% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 837,407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

