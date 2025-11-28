Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Performance Food Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $96.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,745.20. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,110.85. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,799. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

