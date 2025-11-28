PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.65 and last traded at $134.5220, with a volume of 16402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 23,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $2,991,664.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,783.36. This represents a 55.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 71,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $9,113,589.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 577,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,006,402.13. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 218,374 shares of company stock valued at $28,024,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

