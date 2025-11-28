PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) & Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Critical Review

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Codere Online Luxembourg and PENN Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 1 0 1 0 2.00 PENN Entertainment 3 6 9 0 2.33

Codere Online Luxembourg currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. PENN Entertainment has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 44.77%. Given PENN Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A PENN Entertainment -1.12% -4.36% -0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and PENN Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg $217.20 million 1.49 $4.23 million N/A N/A PENN Entertainment $6.82 billion 0.29 -$311.50 million ($6.35) -2.35

Codere Online Luxembourg has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PENN Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

