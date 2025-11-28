Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 109,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 165,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The stock has a market cap of C$45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

