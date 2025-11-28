Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Stock Position Reduced by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,134 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 32,431 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,693 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $27.04 on Friday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.39). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is -103.45%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

