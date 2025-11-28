Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 86.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 257.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $2,283,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.