Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,126 Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,780,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,197,000 after purchasing an additional 421,903 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $189.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $189.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

