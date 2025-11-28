Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $746.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $757.30 and a 200-day moving average of $697.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

