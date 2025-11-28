Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 807,407 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Patient Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 807,407 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 3.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $73,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 370.3% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 74,050 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group raised its position in Energy Transfer by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 100,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 275,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 738,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,593,760.85. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 106.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

