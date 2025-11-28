Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 39,992 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Patient Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,992 shares during the period. OneMain makes up about 2.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $58,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in OneMain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OneMain in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NYSE OMF opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,464. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

