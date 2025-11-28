Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 1,103,560 Shares of Precigen, Inc. $PGEN

Patient Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,268,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,103,560 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Precigen worth $23,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Precigen by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $275,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 131.8% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PGEN. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.74 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Precigen had a positive return on equity of 1,066.10% and a negative net margin of 3,912.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 937,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $3,589,889.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,554,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,272,754.52. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy H. Agee purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 217,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,068.60. This trade represents a 7.39% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,216 shares of company stock valued at $115,816 and sold 9,950,572 shares valued at $37,720,437. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

