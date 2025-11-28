Patient Capital Management LLC Has $53.25 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Patient Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 2.4% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $53,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

