Paradice Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 275,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,027,000. Cactus makes up about 2.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 131.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Cactus by 21.4% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 26.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The firm had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.