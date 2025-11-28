Paradice Investment Management LLC Takes $16.96 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,957,000. Chart Industries accounts for 3.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,248,000 after acquiring an additional 102,226 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,143,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.08.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 248.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.