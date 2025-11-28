Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $27.10 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up 5.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $27,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200,676 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,125,000 after buying an additional 904,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ITT by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ITT by 94.7% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 795,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 387,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Shares of ITT opened at $184.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.69 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other ITT news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

