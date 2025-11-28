Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 265 Spotify Technology $SPOT

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Spotify Technology makes up 0.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $593.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.89. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $443.21 and a 52-week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.