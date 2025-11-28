Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Palace Capital had a net margin of 164.89% and a return on equity of 31.11%.

Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 205 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £41.46 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 192.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.17.

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

