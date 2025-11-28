Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Acquires 60,699 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,699 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 28.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $96,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after acquiring an additional 376,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,109,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 744,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

