Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,601,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,711,000 after purchasing an additional 226,649 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,181,000 after buying an additional 260,772 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,771,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,114,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,007,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

