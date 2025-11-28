Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

