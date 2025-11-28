Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.40. Oversea-Chinese Banking shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 7,183 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

