Orchard Capital Management LLC Sells 160,070 Shares of Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Orchard Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160,070 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Criteo worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,123,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,511,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,372,000 after buying an additional 104,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Criteo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,329,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,320,000 after buying an additional 532,879 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,071,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,562,000 after buying an additional 74,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 535,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 269,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other news, Director Ernst 02494 Teunissen bought 4,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,468 shares in the company, valued at $283,148.28. This represents a 54.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $77,688.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,458.77. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,702 shares of company stock worth $259,573. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.