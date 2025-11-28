Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $197.61 and last traded at $201.5650. 13,840,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 16,073,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $574.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

