Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 356,434 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 3.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,248,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average of $237.02. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

