Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH is Teca Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Teca Partners LP increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Option Care Health comprises approximately 9.2% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teca Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Option Care Health worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Option Care Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Cowen began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

