OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,193 shares during the period. OPENLANE accounts for approximately 10.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $49,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OPENLANE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

