Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.8810. Approximately 32,553,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 32,385,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Ondas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ondas news, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the third quarter valued at $117,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ondas in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ondas during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

