ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,709,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,993,000 after buying an additional 419,702 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ODDITY Tech by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ODDITY Tech by 507.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 821,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after acquiring an additional 686,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ODDITY Tech by 378.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 531,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in ODDITY Tech by 239.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 440,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 310,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODD opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 3.15. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODD. Zacks Research upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ODDITY Tech from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ODD

About ODDITY Tech

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

