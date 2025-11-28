OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$50.00 price target by Desjardins in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$35.93. 232,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.54. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$10.86 and a 52 week high of C$37.08.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of C$624.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

