NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $176.50 and last traded at $176.6650. 121,169,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 226,166,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

