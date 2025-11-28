Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) versus ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Financial Review

ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of ADB International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ADB International Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ADB International Group and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADB International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nuwellis 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis -202.83% -1,367.63% -202.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADB International Group and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ADB International Group and Nuwellis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis $8.74 million 0.46 -$11.16 million ($107.91) -0.02

ADB International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

About ADB International Group

(Get Free Report)

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors in Austria, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ADB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.