NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Shares Acquired by Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. NuScale Power comprises 0.5% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMR. Zacks Research cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $604,862,902. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

