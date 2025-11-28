Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU is Marcho Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Marcho Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348,195 shares during the period. NU makes up 12.5% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in NU were worth $35,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in NU by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,848,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NU by 46.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 39.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

