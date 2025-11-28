NOV Inc. $NOV Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 77,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NOV by 64.9% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 101,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,848 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in NOV by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 509,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 488,027 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 18.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 804,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,627,000 after buying an additional 566,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 70,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,822.54. This trade represents a 438.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised NOV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

NOV Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.07 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. NOV’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

