Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 5,850,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,722,932. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653,279 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,448,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 449,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,299,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,552,000 after buying an additional 524,239 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,369,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,532,000 after buying an additional 370,064 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $525,334.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,567.87. This trade represents a 78.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Sommer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,882.56. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.