Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 196,136 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,391,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,136 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $772,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

