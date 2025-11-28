Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 137,618 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,511,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,618 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $203,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,906,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,116,000 after acquiring an additional 542,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 245.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,486,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,816 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,615,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.