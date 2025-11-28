Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,755,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,734,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,560,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,166,000 after purchasing an additional 284,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

