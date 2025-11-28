Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 461,305 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,106,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,305 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $704,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 229,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 144,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 66,624 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

