Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,696,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,304 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $128,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

