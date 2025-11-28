Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.44 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,435,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

